Scientists often think of the way species interact in nature as a web or network. In these networks, points represent species, and the connecting lines indicate their interactions. Ecologists generally expect species networks with many points connected by more lines to be more stable than smaller networks with fewer connections in the face of climate change. However, scientists have not fully studied this pattern in soil microbes. This study used a warming experiment to investigate the network of microbial interactions in soils. The research found that microbes might interact with each other in more complex ways when soil is warmer. This would suggest stronger, more robust networks may develop under some warming conditions in the face of climate change.