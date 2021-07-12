Cancel
Columbus Grove, OH

Farmhouse Market and Deli opens in Columbus Grove

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 16 days ago
Farmhouse Market and Deli owner Mike Schroeder, far right, talks with a customer at their store in Columbus Grove. Sam Shriver | The Lima News

COLUMBUS GROVE — A new specialty grocery store is open in Columbus Grove.

Farmhouse Market and Deli is now occupying the former Kohls Market, 108 W. Sycamore St., Columbus Grove. The building had been empty since Kohls closed its Columbus Grove store in April 2014.

Mike Schroeder, and his wife, Wendy Schroeder, are farmers and wanted an outlet for some of what they produce, including their brats and sausages.

“My wife always wanted a business in town, and this place was for sale a while. I just want to make the town better. We had a fire across the street, and people wanted a place to do some local shopping for a long time,” Schroeder said.

Schroeder says people will find friendly customer service and plenty of food items.

“They’re going to find brats and sausage they can’t find anywhere else. It’s locally grown — farm fresh. The hamburgers are delicious. They’re going to find Amish cooked goods, the fresh baked goods. They’re going to find stuff that they really like to eat,” Schroeder said.

Farmhouse Market and Deli’s hours are 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. They’ll be closed on Sundays.

Schroeder says they’ve put thousands of hours into transforming the building.

“There’s a lot of work that needed to be done, just ripping out three layers of floor and grinding down to the original floor. We tried to give it its original vibe. We took out the old drop ceilings and all the fluorescent lights that needed to be sandblasted and needed to be replaced,” Schroeder said. “On the outside wall, the brick was crumbling on the inside, so we installed fake brick, but it looks very much like the original.”

Schroeder expects to open the deli part of their business this week.

“We’re getting fresh bread out of Findlay so you can have the sourdough, the whole grain. We want to build as good a deli sandwich as you can buy anywhere,” Schroeder said.

On the back wall is a mural with a quote from Paul Harvey which reads “So God made a farmer.”

“We’re going to let local people who had a father, a spouse or somebody that passed that had a passion for farming, we’re just going to hang their hat there, either a hat that they wore, a brand like John Deere, or something they were passionate about or really liked,” Schroeder said. “We’re just going to hang their hat and their name so they’re not forgotten what they’ve done for the community, their passion for farming and feeding the world.”

