Nomad Steel Band for Apple Watch has a stainless steel and a diamond-like carbon coating
Add a polished look to your Apple Watch with the Nomad Steel Band for Apple Watch. The metal link bracelet features a high-grade stainless steel and a top-of-the-line diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating. The 316L stainless steel offers a sophisticated look for anything from a formal occasion to daily wear. And the DLC finish provides an ideal color match with the Stainless Steel Apple Watch. It also offers extreme scratch resistance. Moreover, this watch band also has adjustable links and integrated lugs. Meanwhile, the ultra-slim magnetic clasp lets you securely open and close the bracelet with the help of neodymium magnets. Moreover, the stainless steel material offers a sophisticated look for anything from a formal occasion to daily wear. Finally, an included custom adjustment tool lets you make your own modifications.thegadgetflow.com
