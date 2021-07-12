Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Nomad Steel Band for Apple Watch has a stainless steel and a diamond-like carbon coating

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Add a polished look to your Apple Watch with the Nomad Steel Band for Apple Watch. The metal link bracelet features a high-grade stainless steel and a top-of-the-line diamond-like carbon (DLC) coating. The 316L stainless steel offers a sophisticated look for anything from a formal occasion to daily wear. And the DLC finish provides an ideal color match with the Stainless Steel Apple Watch. It also offers extreme scratch resistance. Moreover, this watch band also has adjustable links and integrated lugs. Meanwhile, the ultra-slim magnetic clasp lets you securely open and close the bracelet with the help of neodymium magnets. Moreover, the stainless steel material offers a sophisticated look for anything from a formal occasion to daily wear. Finally, an included custom adjustment tool lets you make your own modifications.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
212
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stainless Steel#The Nomad Steel Band#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsAOL Corp

Amazon shoppers say these $7 earbuds are 'better than AirPods' — now 65 percent off with this hidden coupon!

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Finding a stellar pair of wireless earbuds — ones that rival AirPods, say — for less than $10 seems like a dream. Well, consider this a wakeup call, because these top-rated Wshdz S11 Wireless Earbuds are on sale for just $7 with promo code 65TZZIG6 at checkout, down from $20 at Amazon. You'll save a ginormous 65 percent...you know, if you grab them before someone else does.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Open Pro EDC Penlight includes a versatile green laser and LED light for use in the dark

Entertain your cats or write in the dark with the Open Pro EDC Penlight. This versatile pan includes a green pointer beam and an LED light that reaches nearly 46 ft, making it practical to use in dark conditions. You can even use it as a pointer when presenting slideshows at an office meeting. Moreover, it’s optimized to provide a smooth writing experience, so you can use it throughout the day, too. Best of all, it includes one L-type button control to easily extend the tip and activate the light with a single upward push. And with two color options—Black and Limited-Edition Blue—there’s an aluminum alloy finish just for you. Additionally, it includes a built-in rechargeable lithium-polymer battery for cordless use. As a result, it’s great for keeping on your desk or stowing in your bag. In fact, its compact and lightweight design makes it great for everyday carry.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

LG TONE Free FP series earbuds feature a shorter earbud stem for a more secure fit

Choose a pair of earbuds that match your active lifestyle with the new 2021 LG TONE Free FP series earbuds. These buds’ ergonomic design features an earbud stem that’s 4.4 mm shorter than previous models for a better fit. Available in 3 models—FP9, FP8, and FP5—all the earbuds in this series have active noise cancelation and IPX4 water resistance. Meanwhile, the FP9 and FP8 also come with hygiene-boosting UVnano charging cases to keep germs at bay. Additionally, Meridian Audio brings you Headphone Spatial Processing for the sensation of sound coming from all directions. Moreover, each earbud has 3 microphones that provide clear speech and reduce ambient noise during calls. Even cooler, the Whispering mode gives you additional call privacy in environments like a subway or library. Finally, the LG TONE Free FP series earbuds are super compatible and easily pair with a range of devices.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

The Cyber Stand desk modular organizer holds 25+ items such as phones, wallet, pens, etc.

Keep your desk clutter-free at home and in the office with The Cyber Stand desk modular organizer. This desk accessory can hold over 25 items including phones, glasses, pens, a wallet, USB drives, headphones, and more. In particular, it comes with designated spaces such as a phone stand, headphone holder, pen cup, and more. So not only will your everyday items be organized, they’ll also be within reach. With a total of 6 unique modules (not counting the base) and 10 total parts, you can customize this workspace accessory to suit your needs. Moreover, its sleek design takes up minimal space, making it suitable for even the smallest of desks. Best of all, you don’t need screws and adhesives to make any adjustments. Overall, get more organized in a stylish way.
BicyclesRideApart

Ola Electric To Launch New Scooter With Ten Funky Color Options

Ola Electric has really been building up the hype towards its upcoming electric scooter. With company CEO Bhavish Aggarwal taking to social media, he gives us all a rather exciting glimpse to what the future holds, particularly concerning the upcoming electric scooter. His most recent Tweet hints towards the colorful future the company is offering to its customers. Particularly, he states that the electric scooter will be available in ten colors.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Apple Deals: AirPods, iPad 10.2, MacBook Pro discounted today

Amazon has been cutting prices across the board on all the most popular Apple products available right now. Whether you’re looking for a new pair of AirPods, a new iPad, Apple Watch Series 6, or even a shiny new MacBook Pro, Amazon has a great discount for you. To help you understand all the best discounts, we’ve rounded them up here so you can easily dive in and treat yourself to a new piece of tech for less than usual. As always, bear in mind that stock isn’t guaranteed so you’ll want to get on these deals as quickly as possible.
Food & DrinksNBC4 Columbus

Best All-Clad stainless steel cookware

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Founded in 1971 in Pennsylvania, All-Clad is an industry leader in quality and high-performing cookware. By creating pots and pans with alternating layers of stainless steel bonded to aluminum, All-Clad’s cookware soars above competitors by providing quick and even heating, durable construction and sleek design. These alternating layers of metal act as stronger conductors for heat than traditional stainless steel pots and pans, making heat cook more quickly and evenly.
InstagramPosted by
Benzinga

Chill Steel Pipes: The Classy Stainless Steel And Ceramic Cannabis Bong Your Life (And Bookshelf) Need

A few weeks ago, a pretty sizable box arrived at my doorstep. It was strange: I hadn’t ordered anything and rarely take product samples. The tracking info said the package came from Chill Steel Pipes. After taking a look at the company’s Instagram account, I decided to open it and check what was inside. All looked safe and the owners of the brand had even messaged me to give me a heads up on the delivery.
Retailgizmochina.com

Deal: Buy Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug for $20 (Retail Price $30)

Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug which generally retails for $30 is now available at AliExpress at a discounted price of $19.64 only. Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug at $19.64 (after discount)@AliExpress. Xiaomi Custom Stainless Steel Mug. Key Features:. Customized stainless steel mug. Capacity : 400ml. Stainless steel: Grade 316. Perfect...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

G-SHOCK Gives Its Popular "CasiOak" a Stainless Steel Makeover

Capitalizing on the immense success of its “CasiOak” model, G-SHOCK is now introducing a GM-2100 series crafted from metal. Famous for resembling the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak, the iconic octagonal case is now constructed out of stainless steel, offering collectors a more robust take of the playful timepiece. There’ll be four different colored dials to choose from, ranging from a sleek black or the currently trending green to a classic blue or fiery red. All four variations will come complete with a textured resin band and all the same features as the GA-2100 series, including 200M water resistance, shock resistance, and LED lighting.
EuropeDezeen

Joris Laarman's 3D-printed stainless steel bridge finally opens in Amsterdam

A 12-metre 3D-printed pedestrian bridge designed by Joris Laarman and built by Dutch robotics company MX3D has opened in Amsterdam six years after the project was launched. The bridge, which was fabricated from stainless steel rods by six-axis robotic arms equipped with welding gear, spans the Oudezijds Achterburgwal in Amsterdam's Red Light District.
Shoppingtechbargains.com

AHNR 12" Diamond Honing Steel Professional Knife Sharpener Rod $12.99

Amazon has the AHNR 12" Diamond Honing Steel Professional Knife Sharpener Rod for a low $12.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "5UMGZ7QB" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $26, so you save 50% off list price. Great for kitchen knives, garden sheers, axes, and more. 12" honing steel; Diamond-electroplated. Ergonomic...
IndustryDesign World Network

A guide to stainless steels for linear motion components

For applications that involve corrosive environments, designers of linear motion systems can take precautions such as using covers to protect vulnerable components, ordering parts with special coatings or platings, and strategically placing sensitive components within the machine or system to minimize their exposure to hazardous liquids or fumes. But some...
CarsThomasNet Industrial News Room

New GN 415 Thrust Pins with POM Plastic and Stainless Steel Version

Available in three sizes between 0.87 and 1.54 inches wide. Thrust pads can rotate in 90-degree steps to adjust the part geometry. Two normal bores are supplemented by slots to allow the housing to be shifted by 0.18 to 0.53 inches. Original Press Release:. Universally and Securely Fastened. In jig...
Shoppingtechbargains.com

Algoma Net Company Hammock w/ Coated Steel Stand $119.99

Deal of the Day. Woot has the Algoma Net Company Hammock w/ Powder Coated Steel Stand for a low $119.99. Free Shipping for Amazon Prime members, otherwise $6 Shipping. This normally retails for $200, so you're saving 40% off the list price with this deal. Chocolate powder coated steel stand,...
Electronicsmilcarsky.com

25 cu. ft. 4-Door French Door Refrigerator in Black Stainless Steel

25 cu. ft. Capacity Our 25 cu. ft. capacity 4-Door French Door refrigerator has enough room to fit up to 25 bags of groceries* in a sleek 33"-wide model. FlexZone™ Drawer The Counter-Height FlexZone™ Drawer is optimized for family organization, with an adjustable Smart Divider, easy access for kids, and four temperature control settings from chill to soft freeze.
LifestyleSaveur

The 7 Best Carbon Steel Pans for Perfect Browning and Searing

The magic of a carbon steel pan stands in its ability to replicate the best of both a cast iron and nonstick skillet. Unlike typical cast iron, however, it’s lightweight and heats up quickly. When seasoned properly, it becomes nonstick—and even more so over time. Many professional chefs and home cooks alike rely on its high heat retention to sear, fry, sauté, and even bake a range of fare, from steaks and tofu to the silkiest scrambled eggs.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Nothing ear (1) lightweight earbuds use Clear Voice Technology and 3 high-definition mics

Relax, exercise, and work with just the same pair of the Nothing ear (1) lightweight earbuds. These earbuds use Clear Voice Technology and 3 HD microphones that create a sensation as if the sound is directing straight to your ears. Use them for answering important phone calls, too, as they isolate and amplify your voice. Furthermore, for moments when you need peace and quiet, activate the noise cancelation mode. This mode minimizes any background noise, making them great for the office. On the other hand, power your workouts thanks to the 11.6 mm dynamic driver, which delivers loud, clear bass, and crystal-clear lyrics. Plus, with the IPX4 rating, sweat won’t faze these buds. Meanwhile, the generous 34-hour battery life minimizes how often you need to charge the Nothing ear (1). Finally, weighing only 4.7 grams, Nothing created these buds to be lightweight for all-day, everyday use.

Comments / 0

Community Policy