PEP Option Traders Optimistic
Optimistic investors have started to bid up share prices of PepsiCo (PEP) ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement. There's no way to accurately predict the direction a stock will move after an earnings announcement. However, a comparison of the price action between stock prices and option prices shows that if PEP shares fall, creating a reversion back to its 20-day moving average in the first few days after the announcement, downside-focused traders are in a position to capture the best profits.www.investopedia.com
