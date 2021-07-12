Cancel
PEP Option Traders Optimistic

By Gordon Scott
Investopedia
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOptimistic investors have started to bid up share prices of PepsiCo (PEP) ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement. There's no way to accurately predict the direction a stock will move after an earnings announcement. However, a comparison of the price action between stock prices and option prices shows that if PEP shares fall, creating a reversion back to its 20-day moving average in the first few days after the announcement, downside-focused traders are in a position to capture the best profits.

