Real Art Ways’ Creative Cocktail Hour returning with music, art, performances and food trucks

The Creative Cocktail Hour, a 19-year-old monthly tradition at the Real Art Ways cinema/gallery/performance space at 56 Arbor St. which was interrupted by the coronavirus crisis, resumes on July 15 with art exhibits, live music, performances, yoga and food trucks.

Real Art Ways Executive Director Will K. Wilkins says the Cocktail Hour was started in 2002 “to have a place where he wanted to be. We had just done a physical expansion of the space, and create the Real Room gallery. Museums across the country have cocktail events, but the Creative Cocktail Hour is different. The people who come are Black, white, Latin American, gay, straight, trans, suburban, city, young, old. It’s not audience-segmented. The trans community was part of it from the beginning, an important part of it. It was a signal that this was a safe place.”

“There are so many people who’ve met their life partners — or groups or circles of friends — at these gathering,” Wilkins continues. “It’s a social connector that works across generations,” Wilkins says. The Cocktail Hours have also been important showcases for artists. Wilkins notes that the first-ever Cocktail Hour featured the first solo exhibition of Kehinde De Wiley, now internationally known for his portrait of Barack Obama that hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C.

“There’s always been live music and various kinds of performance: movies, poetry, performance art. But the Creative Cocktail Hours are as much about the people who come as the artists we have.”

Real Art Ways was ahead of many arts institutions in the state in term of reopening safely during the COVID pandemic. The complex’s gallery space reopened a year ago with masks, distancing and monitoring. Starting last August, there were outdoor film screenings and music concerts. The cinema reopened for indoor screenings in October. There are currently film showings five days a week, with the hope of returning to a seven-day schedule by mid- or late September.

“It seemed OK to do this now,” Wilkins says of the first Cocktail Hour to be held since early 2020. “This is a big one. There’s a lot of positive energy going in to this.”

This is the first Creative Cocktail Hour (a misnomer, since it’s four hours long) to be held in a year and a half, and will feature:

Live music by Red Baraat, the Brooklyn, New York-based jazz/world music ensemble that has previously roused Connecticut with two Arts & Ideas Festival appearances on New Haven Green in 2012 and 2016.

DJ Mr. Realistic, the Connecticut/New York DJ from myhouseradio.fm .

Two performances, at 7 and 9:15 p.m. by installationist/performance artist Lauren Be Dear.

Three art exhibitions: “As the palm is bent, the boy is inclined” by multi-media artist Kevin Quiles Bonilla; “Situational Awareness” by Jacob Cullers (who layers images of “perpetrators of high profile violence” with canvas, vinyl and animal pelts); and an opening reception for “Then The Morning Comes” a new solo exhibition by mixed-media painter Lydia Viscardi (who teaches at Housatonic Community College and Quinnipiac University).

Food trucks from East West Grille and Baba Ghanoush.

A Zen Yoga session with Barbara Hocker, for whoever wants to participate: “no experience necessary, to be done standing or sitting, wearing normal clothing.”

Family art-making activities.

Tickets for the Cocktail Hour are $15, $10 for RAW members. More information can be found at realartways.org .

