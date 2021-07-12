3 Las Vegas Raiders who won’t survive training camp cuts

The Las Vegas Raiders swept the Denver Broncos this past season, but with a revamped roster, the Broncos are going to be a much tougher draw in 2021. Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders were able to come away with the season-sweep of the Denver Broncos, beating them early on inside Allegiant Stadium, and then capping off their season with a one-point win in Mile High. However, this year, the Broncos could be a much tougher draw for the Raiders, as the roster is much better than it was a year ago.