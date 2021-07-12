Cancel
Premier League

Norwich defender Sam McCallum joins QPR on a season-long loan

 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HE5Id_0aujDfEg00
Sam McCallum spent last season at Coventry (PA Wire)

Norwich defender Sam McCallum has joined QPR on a season-long loan.

The 20-year-old spent last season in the Sky Bet Championship after he played for old club Coventry on a temporary deal and will now continue his development in west London.

McCallum, who made 41 league appearances for the Sky Blues during the 2020-21 campaign, told QPR’s website: “I’m proper excited to get going. I can’t wait to meet the boys and get out on the training pitch.

“When QPR requested the loan it was straight away a no-brainer. This is a massive club.”

Boss Mark Warburton is looking forward to working with the defender, who last season played as a left wing-back for Coventry, where he came through the academy set-up before he signed for Norwich.

“He showed his undoubted quality in the Championship last season with Coventry. He brings real ability and will add competition to the squad which is so important,” the QPR manager added.

