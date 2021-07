PENNSAUKEN, NJ – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Saturday, July 24, drawing winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Vicky’s Discount Liquors, 6220 Route 130 North and Drexel, Pennsauken in Camden County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, July 24, drawing were: 01, 04, 11, 59, and 67. The Red Power Ball number was 10. The Multiplier number was 02. 28,625 New Jersey players took home an estimated $146,844 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolls to $186,000,000 for the next drawing to be held Wednesday, July 28, at 10:59 pm.