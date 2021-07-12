Cancel
Drake Bell Victim Calls Him 'Monster' in Emotional Impact Statement at His Sentencing

By Stephanie Downs
Popculture
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, Drake Bell was officially sentenced to two years probation and 200 hours of community service after pleading guilty to one count of attempting endangering children and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. During the sentencing, the victim, now a 19-year-old woman, gave a victim impact statement, per Deadline. In her message, she not only opened up about how she felt amid this situation, but she also referred to Bell as a "monster."

