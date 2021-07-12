Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Citigroup to exit Venezuela with agreement to sell unit to BNC

American Banker
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCitigroup plans to exit Venezuela by selling its remaining business there, ending more than a century of operating in the South American country. The New York-based firm agreed to sell the unit to Banco Nacional de Credito, has already obtained regulatory approval and expects to complete the deal in coming weeks, the companies said Monday in a statement.

www.americanbanker.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citigroup#Bnc#Latin America#South American#Banco Nacional De Credito#Bnc#Venezuelan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
Place
Americas
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
Related
Energy Industryspglobal.com

TotalEnergies, Equinor exit Venezuela's Petrocedeño oil project

Venture includes key oil field and upgrader in Venezuela's Orinoco Belt. France's TotalEnergies and Norway's Equinor have divested their stakes in Venezuela's Petrocedeño joint venture to Corporation Venezonala de Petróleos (CVP), an affiliate of the state-owned PDVSA, both companies said July 29. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
Energy Industryoffshore-technology.com

Equinor Q2 profit surges while company exits Venezuela oil JV

Equinor has posted a net income of $1.94bn for the second quarter of 2021 as against a loss of $251m a year ago. The Norwegian energy giant, which also announced $300m share buyback programme, attributed the surge in profit to higher oil and gas prices. Adjusted earnings surged to $4.64bn...
Orlando, FLdallassun.com

Merging Traffic Portfolio Company, Mercury Cash, Announces Its Registration as an Authorized Agent by Lithuania's Central Bank, Enabling Banking Services in the European Union

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Merging Traffic, Inc. ('Merging Traffic'), a portfolio management company delivering 'The Next Generation of Private Equity,' is pleased to announce its portfolio company Mercury Cash has been approved as an authorized agent by Lithuania's Central Bank that allows the Company to create accounts in EUR and GBP in the European Union. Mercury Cash will offer IBAN accounts in euros and pounds sterling for individuals and companies in 27 EU countries in the coming days.
Worldthepaypers.com

Ireland secures agreement to draft Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill

Ireland’s Minister for Finance has received agreement from his Cabinet colleagues to approve the drafting of the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill. Ireland’s Minister for Finance has received agreement from his Cabinet colleagues to approve the drafting of the Central Bank (Individual Accountability Framework) Bill. There are four main...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

BNP Paribas to buy Floa bank from Casino and Credit Mutuel

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - French retailer Casino and Credit Mutuel Alliance Federale on Tuesday said they have agreed the sale of web and mobile payment solutions provider FLOA to BNP Paribas for 258 million euros ($305.2 million). Casino has been selling assets to reduce its debt and that of...
BusinessAmerican Banker

Visa seeks an edge in open banking, cross-border payments

Visa committed to spending more than $3 billion in just a few weeks to acquire account aggregator Tink and fintech Currencycloud, signaling its intention to be a key player in the global growth of trends like open banking and faster cross-border payments. Tink's specialty in open banking — a data-sharing...
Economythepaypers.com

Central Bank of Colombia to launch blockchain bond

The Central Bank of Colombia (Banco de la República), IDB Group, and Banco Davivienda have launched the pilot of Colombia’s first blockchain bond. According to an official statement by Banco de la República, the bond will be issued, placed, traded, and settled on blockchain technology through the use of smart contracts for the Colombian securities market.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Lundin Mining Announces Agreement to Sell Remaining Specialty Cobalt Business

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today that its 24% owned subsidiary, Koboltti Chemicals Holding Limited, has entered into an agreement to sell its specialty cobalt business based in Kokkola, Finland ("Freeport Cobalt") to Jervois Mining Limited ("Jervois"). This business was no longer strategic to Lundin Mining following the sale of its interests in Tenke Fungurume in 2016 and the cobalt refinery in Kokkola in 2019.
Businesswhtc.com

Starbucks to exit S.Korea venture, sell stake to E-Mart, GIC

(Reuters) -Starbucks Corp said on Monday it will exit any direct ownership in South Korea, its fifth-largest market, selling the 50% stake it owns in a joint venture to local partner E-Mart Inc and Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund, GIC. E-Mart, which currently owns 50% of Starbucks Coffee Korea, said it...
Businessfinextra.com

Goldman Sachs boosts transaction banking biz with Fiserv tie-up

Goldman Sachs is looking to scale up its new transaction banking business by teaming up with Fiserv to offer the fintech giant's clients services, starting with cross-border supplier payments. Since launching in the US last June, Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking has attracted more than 250 clients, taking on over $35...
BusinessAdvanced Television

AT&T selling LatAm DirecTV unit

AT&T has told investors on that it would be selling its Latin American DirecTV unit, Vrio Corp, to Argentina-based investment company Grupo Werthein. The deal involves an impairment charge of $4.6 billion (€3.9bn). AT&T did not reveal the amount it would receive from Werthein. The purchase is likely to close...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Ireland's Davy offloads fund management unit as sell-off begins

DUBLIN, July 22 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Davy Stockbrokers has sold its fund management and servicing unit to IQ-EQ, the Luxembourg-headquartered investor services group said on Thursday, part of the sale of the entire business following a record central bank fine. An inquiry into 16 staff members at Ireland’s largest stockbroker...
BusinessPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Neenah Enterprises Signs Agreement To Sell Advanced Cast Products Business To Grede

NEENAH, Wis., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neenah Enterprises, Inc. (NEI), one of America's largest independent foundry companies, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to sell the Advanced Cast Products (ACP) business in Meadville, Pennsylvania, and the heavy truck business of Neenah Foundry to Grede, a leading producer of highly engineered cast and machined iron components headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. The sale is expected to close in Q3 of 2021 pending final agreement.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Kraken Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire PanGeo And Announces Public Offering Of Units

ST. JOHN'S, NL, July 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Kraken Robotics Inc. (" Kraken" or the " Company") (TSXV: PNG) (OTCQB: KRKNF), Canada's Ocean Company, is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive share purchase agreement (the " PanGeo Agreement") whereby Kraken Robotics Systems Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kraken, will acquire all of the issued share capital of PGH Capital Inc. (" PGH Capital") on substantially similar terms to those set out in the non-binding letter of intent dated April 8, 2021, and disclosed in the Company's press release dated April 9, 2021 (the " PanGeo Transaction"). PGH Capital operates its business through its subsidiaries, PanGeo Subsea Inc. and PanGeo Subsea Scotland Limited (collectively with PGH Capital, " PanGeo"). PanGeo is a private Canadian services company specializing in high-resolution 3D acoustic imaging solutions for the sub-seabed with offices in St. John's, Newfoundland and Aberdeen, United Kingdom. PanGeo's assets consist primarily of human capital, know-how and equipment comprised mostly of sub bottom imaging units and acoustic imaging units that are used to provide sub-seabed survey services.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wealth Alliance Sells 1,583 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Businesschannele2e.com

Atos Acquires 3 Technology Companies; Explores Business Unit Exits

Global IT consulting company Atos has acquired three technology businesses in growth markets. Next up, Atos may be looking to sell off legacy technology business units and some IT outsourcing operations focused on data center hosting and call centers, a report says. The three Atos acquisitions confirmed July 27, 2021...

Comments / 0

Community Policy