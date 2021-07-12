Cancel
Dauphin County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, York by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon; York The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Central York County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Southwestern Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 442 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Hershey to Royalton to near Mount Wolf to Dover, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Elizabethtown, Palmyra, Bainbridge, Mount Wolf, Manchester and Campbelltown around 450 PM EDT. York, Annville, West York, North York, Rheems, Lawn and Emigsville around 500 PM EDT. Mount Joy, Spry, Cornwall, Valley View, Tyler Run-Queens Gate, East York, Wrightsville, Marietta, Grantley and Stonybrook-Wilshire around 510 PM EDT. Red Lion, Columbia, Dallastown, Salunga-Landisville, Yoe and Yorkana around 520 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include York Haven, Buck, Three Mile Island, East Prospect, Mount Gretna, Rawlinsville, Schoeneck, Loganville, New Salem and Goldsboro. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 249 to 286. Interstate 81 from mile markers 76 to 77. Interstate 83 from mile markers 9 to 32. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

