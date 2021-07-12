Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bleckley County, GA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bleckley, Houston, Pulaski, Twiggs by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:23:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bleckley; Houston; Pulaski; Twiggs SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON NORTHWESTERN BLECKLEY...SOUTHERN TWIGGS AND NORTHWESTERN PULASKI COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM EDT At 441 PM EDT...a strong thunderstorm was over Pulaski State Prison, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, up to penny sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of this storm include Hawkinsville, Hayneville, Coley Station, Tarversville, Sand Bed, Magnolia, Royal, Ocmulgee Public Fishing Area, Paulk, Pulaski State Prison, Porter, Kathleen, Klondike, Clinchfield and Browndale. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...40MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pulaski, GA
City
Kathleen, GA
County
Twiggs County, GA
County
Pulaski County, GA
County
Houston County, GA
County
Bleckley County, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Heavy Rain#Preparedness#Northwestern Pulaski#Magnolia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Sunisa Lee takes gold in women’s gymnastics final

TOKYO (AP) — An American finished atop the podium in the women’s Olympic gymnastics all-around, just like always. Sunisa Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic title on Thursday, edging Rebeca Andrade of Brazil in an entertaining and hotly contested final while defending champion Simone Biles watched from the stands.
Swimming & SurfingABC News

It's a keeper: Caeleb Dressel wins Olympic gold on his own

TOKYO -- Caeleb Dressel tossed his gold medal from a winning relay at the Tokyo Olympics to a teammate in the stands. He’s keeping his second one. Dressel edged defending champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia in a thrilling finish to win the 100-meter freestyle on Thursday and earn his first individual Olympic gold.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Alaska StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Alaska quake produces prolonged shaking, small tsunami

PERRYVILLE, Alaska (AP) — A powerful earthquake which struck just off Alaska’s southern coast caused prolonged shaking and prompted tsunami warnings that sent people scrambling for shelters. Residents reported only minor damage, but officials said that could change after sunrise and people get a better look. The National Tsunami Warning...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Bob Odenkirk recovering from 'heart related' issue after collapse on 'Better Call Saul' set

Actor Bob Odenkirk was stable and recovering Wednesday, a day after he collapsed on the set of his AMC series, "Better Call Saul," his representatives confirmed. Odenkirk, 58, was rushed to the hospital Tuesday night and prompted worry from friends and fans as uncertainty about his condition lingered into the morning. His representatives said in a statement that he was in "stable condition after experiencing a heart related incident."

Comments / 0

Community Policy