Can A Kid Really Be Uncoachable?
You might struggle to connect with some kids on your team, but that doesn’t mean they’re “uncoachable”. Let’s face it, not every child comes to the team ready to actually be part of a team. The child might not have very good social skills. He may be a terrible listener. She may have an awful temper or inappropriate behavior. Maybe it’s a child who uses language that would make a sailor blush. Putting it bluntly, these are the kids that take the joy out of coaching. Managing them can take time away from the rest of the team as well.www.stack.com
Comments / 0