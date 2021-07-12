Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Can A Kid Really Be Uncoachable?

By MOJO
STACK
 19 days ago

You might struggle to connect with some kids on your team, but that doesn’t mean they’re “uncoachable”. Let’s face it, not every child comes to the team ready to actually be part of a team. The child might not have very good social skills. He may be a terrible listener. She may have an awful temper or inappropriate behavior. Maybe it’s a child who uses language that would make a sailor blush. Putting it bluntly, these are the kids that take the joy out of coaching. Managing them can take time away from the rest of the team as well.

www.stack.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Sports#Mojo Com#Www Mojo Sport#The Family Coach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
Upworthy

Interabled couple dispel misconceptions about their marriage: 'Our life is normal and silly and fun'

YouTubers Hannah Aylward and Shane Burcaw are all too familiar with people making wild — and more often than not, untrue — assumptions about their relationship. As an interabled couple who document their everyday life online, they are no strangers to ableist and mean comments questioning the nature of their marriage. "Many people have never seen a relationship like ours before, where one individual lives with a physical disability and the other does not," Burcaw, who has a genetic disorder called spinal muscular atrophy, wrote for TODAY. "Our goal in sharing our lives with the world is to help normalize interabled relationships, to show people that our love is just as exciting, fulfilling, and real as any other."
KidsLongview News-Journal

The rewarding ways stepmoms and stepdads can shape kids

At my husband Daniel’s suggestion, we spent the past year listening to the audiobooks of the Harry Potter series with my stepson. When we started at the beginning of the pandemic, we were unsure if my stepson, then only 6, would be able to sit still and pay attention to the narrator. While he was quickly interested in the story, we struggled those first few months as the three of us listened as a family, pausing frequently to tell him to stop thrashing around on the living room ottoman and to stay still.
Kidstodayswomannow.com

Kids Can Learn to Cook

If shows like Chopped Junior and Cupcake Wars Kids have taught us anything, it’s that you’re never too young to learn to cook. The popularity of these pint-sized cooking shows has introduced more children to the world of culinary arts. If you have a novice chef at home or just want your child to be more comfortable in the kitchen, the MESA Kids Cooking School, located on Pearl Street in New Albany, might be just what you’re looking for.
KidsBerkeleyan Online

36 Questions That Can Help Kids Make Friends

The young teen years are a ripe time for forming friendships. It’s an age when kids are particularly focused on peer relationships and social status, developing their sense of identity and social skills. Having friendships (or even just feeling a sense of belonging) at school has many benefits. Kids who...
KidsMorganton News Herald

Ask the Pediatrician: How can parents encourage kids to be more active?

Q: I want to encourage my children to be more active now that it’s warm out. What are some ways to do that?. A: Physical activity is very important for a child or teen's mental and physical health, but sadly only about 1 in 4 children get the recommended 60 minutes of physical activity per day.
Kidsroblawnews.com

Where a kid can be a kid

Another day, another three inches of rain. You’re lucky if you can keep up with the mowing. The garden is happy, the flowers are happy, but it is possible to let your mood match the gloom. Want to read the rest?. Subscribe to Robinson Daily News today. This content is...
KidsParents Magazine

5 Big Back-to-School Challenges and How to Tackle Them

It's an exciting time for parents, but a potentially daunting one for kids, who are about to use muscles not flexed in months. Like the ones for socializing, having fun without screens, or feeling secure without parents. Our 2021 Back-to-School Survey found that 27 percent of parents are concerned about how their child's mental health will fare.
Kidsmspmag.com

6 Ways Kids Can Do Good

Put your DIY expertise to good use. Gillette Children’s hospital collects homemade no-sew fleece blankets to offer something cuddly to its patients. Blankets must be made with new materials and washed with non-fragrant detergent. gillettechildrens.org. Clean out your shelves and connect with your neighbors in an easy and educational way....
Kidsnews4sanantonio.com

How parents and kids can improve their money smarts

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Most adults remember the transition into a more digital world, but visualizing money can be difficult if you don't often see it. It's understandable that kids might just think we pay with plastic and, especially after the pandemic, that we mainly shop online. "In a virtual...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

I’m Raising My Sister’s Kid, but My Parents Still Hate Me – Story of the Day

My sister was the golden child, and I had to raise her baby when she got pregnant. But my parents would not give me any love and did the unspeakable years later. By the time I was five years old, I could tell that my parents preferred my sister, Madeline, over me. Although I was younger, they barely paid me any attention. My birthdays were small and simple, whereas they would throw big events for my sister.
Beauty & Fashionparentherald.com

How Many Outfits Do Young Kids Really Need?

Some 10.5 million tons of clothing ends up in landfills in the U.S. every year yet few consider the impact of all the items on the environment. Producing textiles requires a significant amount of energy, chemicals, water, and other natural resources which means a lot of those clothes are not only going to waste, but during the decomposition process, they generate greenhouse gasses and leach toxic dyes and chemicals into the soil and groundwater.
KidsParents Magazine

My Older Child Isn't Bonding With Her Baby Sibling, How Do I Encourage Her to Care?

I have a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old, and my older child wants nothing to do with the baby. Not only that, she is sometimes mean—pushing her over, throwing toys at her, and acting angry when we give any attention to the baby. The baby is her older sister's best audience and biggest fan. How do I help my older child care about her younger sibling? Please Be Friends.
MusicThrive Global

Can Music Really Heal Us Now

“One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” – Bob Marley. On the surface, it seemed like a great, well-intentioned opportunity: I had been invited to meet with the director of patient services at a leading pediatric hospital to discuss how I could help enlist musicians and music therapists to build up the hospital’s music program. After the tour, however, the head patient programming for the pediatrics wing informed me that they didn’t have any funds available for the program. I also learned that the hospital had just laid off the only paid music professional that had worked there: a part-time music therapist.
RelationshipsFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Healthier Together: Healthy Back to School

We’re almost there — time for kids to go back to school, and now is a good time to look into whether or not your child is up to date on their immunizations and checkups. "Now is the time to get them scheduled. Remember at those annual visits, children are screened for physical problems, learning difficulties, and emotional challenges for which they can get help," said Dr. Jim Polo of Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah.
ReligionOrange Leader

FAITH: Can we really be 100% happy?

The Bible says we are to be “kind and compassionate with one another.” Sometimes that is easier said than done! Certain things pop up in life that can test your patience and alter your mood. You may have a strained relationship with a family member or a friend; a conflict at work or come across something a stranger, or spouse does, that triggers you. We sometimes forget that showing kindness takes practice—because we are only human. It does not always come naturally.
Oklahoma City, OKKOCO

Pediatricians offer tips to prepare kids to go back to school

OKLAHOMA CITY — Regardless of vaccination status, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that teachers, staff, students and visitors to schools all mask up. OU Health discussed the challenges of returning to school today as parents prepare for the new year. With school starting in a couple...

Comments / 0

Community Policy