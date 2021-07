Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares rose while many of its competitors fell in Monday's market swoon, indicating investors view the semiconductor giant as first in class. In an example of that positive sentiment, Morningstar analyst Abhinav Davuluri wrote recently, “After taking a fresh look at our thesis on Nvidia, we are raising our moat rating to wide from narrow, thanks to intangible assets related to the design of graphics processing units (GPUs).”