Welcome to the 389th edition of Android Apps Weekly. Here are the big headlines from the last week. Google may open up RCS development to other apps. RCS is a good technology, allowing people using SMS to get things like read receipts, send large messages, and other perks. A recent APK teardown revealed that Google may open up the functionality to other apps. We’re not sure how it would work yet, but it would be pretty exciting either way. Read the link to learn more.