Peglin, A Pachinko-Style Indie Game, Available For Demo On Steam

Indie developer and publisher Hyperparadise revealed new info on their upcoming freestyle skateboarding game The Ramp. The game was created by developer Paul Schnepf, who some of you might recognize as the co-founder of Grizzly Games who made Islanders and Superflight. Schnepf himself describes his game as a "digital skateboarding toy", which basically means it's here for you to have a ton of fun with pulling off weird and interesting tricks but it's not super intensive competitive, or reliant on making achievements. It looks pretty cool as you can see from the trailer we have for you down at the bottom. Might be a really cool game for those who love the genre but aren't looking to spend hours trying to do "the perfect trick" or a bunch of objectives. The game will be out on Steam on August 3rd.