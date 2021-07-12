Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Arrival of DC Comics Exclusives

By Tyler Roberts
bleedingcool.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFunKon is already setting up to be a massive event, from a great selection of convention exclusives to the mysterious Box of Fun. To celebrate the reveals, Funko broadcasted a new FUN TV episode that was loaded with fun, laughs, and reveals. So far, we have seen a nice assortment of exclusives with new Soda Vinyls (here) and some awesome Marvel Pops (here). We then flip the page to the other biggest comic book industry around with DC Comics. Six Pops have been revealed so far for FunKon that will surely be must-have Pops for many DC Comics fans. Starting us off first are two new Pop from Funko's new Imperial Palace DC Comics Pop line. Deathstroke and Martain the Manhunter are wearing some royal garb this time and are ready to join some of the other Imperial Palace Pops in your growing collection.

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dc Comics#Funko Fun Tv Funkon#Imperial Palace Dc Comics#Imperial Palace Pops#Justice League Dark#Cw#Arrowverse#Multiverse Pop#Funko Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
ComicsIGN

SDCC and FunKon 2021 Exclusive Funko Pops and More Up for Preorder

Funko is always cooking up new figures, and with San Diego Comic-Con kicking off this week, and with FunKon 2021 following shortly thereafter, you'll have plenty of new Funkos to choose from. While we haven't seen any news of SDCC-exclusive Funkos, plenty will be available for FunKon. Below, we have a rundown on the FunKon-exclusive figures, plus some of the coolest upcoming Funko Pop figures you can preorder now.
MoviesComicBook

Funko's Exclusive Star Wars Bounty Hunter Pop Collection Adds 4-LOM

Funko has crossed the halfway point with their Star Wars Bounty Hunter collection of Pop figures, adding 4-LOM to the lineup. The protocol droid-turned-bounty hunter joins Boba Fett, Bossk, and IG-88 in a special collection that will eventually include seven figures. Once complete, the figures can connect together to form a large recreation of the Darth Vader "no disintegrations" bounty hunter scene from The Empire Strikes Back where he promises a reward for finding the Millennium Falcon.
CarsSuperHeroHype

Mattel’s Hot Wheels Comic-Con Exclusives Go Marvel, DC and Star Wars

Mattel’s Hot Wheels Comic-Con Exclusives Go Marvel, DC and Star Wars. Hot Wheels isn’t necessarily a toy property we here at Superhero Hype stay on top of. There are just too many, and they tend to appeal to a different kind of fan and collector. But when Comic-Con comes around, they get wonderfully geeky. Hot Wheels Comic-Con exclusives tend to include some classic vehicles from and inspired by superhero and sci-fi properties we love. And 2021, despite its nature once again as a virtual convention, will not differ. Three exclusives announced today hail from the worlds of Marvel, DC, and Star Wars.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Disney Mirrorverse Belle and Goofy Arrive From McFarlane Toys

We recently found out that McFarlane Toys would be releasing collectibles for the upcoming crossover mobile role-playing game, Disney Mirrorverse. The game showcases an upgraded version of your favorite Disney and Pixar character as they join forced to stop an unrelenting force. McFarlane Toys has already revealed 7" versions of Buzz Lightyear and Jack Sparrow, and now things get smaller with new 5" figures. The Disney Mirroverse expands with Belle from Beauty and the Beast and Goofy, who are loaded up with new gear and ready to fight.
MoviesComicBook

Avengers: Endgame Wanda Maximoff Funko Pop Exclusive Is On Sale Now

We saw numerous Funko Pops based on the Marvel Studios WandaVision series for Disney+ recently, but the latest Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch Pop figure goes back to the events of Avengers: Endgame. Specifically, the big moment when she confronts Thanos and says "you took everything from me" in the Battle of Earth.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

DC Comics Asks New Infinite Frontier Questions This Week

Last weekend, Bleeding Cool reported that this week's DC Comics ads for Infinite Frontier had questions to ask. And presumably, some comic books out this week have some more answers to give – and probably some more questions to be asked. Well, they are doing it again with a new set of questions and answers. And Bleeding Cool got a sneak peek at more "Multiversal Mysteries To Be Solved" for Director Bones of the DEO.
ComicsSuperHeroHype

First Look At DC’s Batman ’89 Comic Book Series

First Look At DC’s Batman ’89 Comic Book Series. Back in February, DC Comics revealed that Sam Hamm (the screenwriter of Batman) and artist Joe Quinones will revisit the world of Tim Burton’s Gotham City in a new six-issue miniseries, Batman ’89. For the purposes of this story, Batman Forever and Batman and Robin never happened. That’s why Harvey Dent still looks like Billy Dee Williams, and why a very different Robin is coming to Gotham.
San Diego, CAsdccblog.com

Titan Comics San Diego Comic-Con 2021 Exclusives

Titan Comics are bringing two brand new [email protected] exclusives for you this year, with SDCC exclusive variant covers on some of their most exciting offerings. This Limited Edition Convention Special features an exclusive, collectable sketch cover by superstar artist Peach Momoko, and is limited to 1,000 copies. You’ll be able to order it starting Friday, July 23 from Another Universe for USA and Canadian addresses, or from Forbidden Planet in the UK and Europe.
Comicselpasoheraldpost.com

VLog: TNTM’s Troy reviews DC Comics Blue & Gold #1

Booster Gold and Blue Beetle have been the comedic duo of DC Comics. The Ted Kord version of Blue Beetle was an original member of the 1987 Justice League. He was the tech savvy guy with all the cool gadgets that was not named Batman. Booster Gold (Michael Jon Carter)...
ComicsIGN

DC Comics Villain Face-Off: Who Is the Best of the Worst?

In celebration of the upcoming release of The Suicide Squad in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6, which of course is focused on a group of villains, we thought it would be the perfect time to look back at the DC Comics that inspired the film and ask the IGN audience who the best DC Comics villain of all time is.
ComicsComicBook

Exclusive Party Thor Added to Marvel's What If...? Funko Pops

Recently, Marvel Studios unveiled the trailer and release date for the upcoming animated series What If...? on Disney+. One of the big draws of the show is that MCU stars will provide the voices for the animated versions of their characters - with a major twist. The show explores the multiverse, so your favorite characters are going to take on new roles - like T-Challa as Star-Lord and Peggy Carter as super solider Captain Carter. This, of course, will make for some very interesting Funko Pops.

Comments / 0

Community Policy