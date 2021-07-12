Chemico Group Recognized by Toyota For Excellence in Supplier Performance

VDart, the leading provider of mobility and digital solutions headquartered in Atlanta, has been recognized with Diverse Supplier of the Year - IT 2021 award by Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) at Toyota Supplier Virtual Conference held on April 19. Toyota honors its suppliers who have provided significant contributions in promoting and sustaining diversity + inclusion in the communities where we live and work. VDart is proud to earn this recognition for meeting Toyota’s highest standards in quality as Diverse Supplier of the Year - IT 2021.