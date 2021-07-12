CobbleStone Software Receives the Highest Score Possible in Mobile Support Criterion in Report by Independent Research Firm

Today's independent workers are not only becoming a driving force in the American workforce, they are also busy people, often juggling multiple clients in multiple time zones across a multitude of media platforms. And with comes the operational pains of being a business owner. According to a recent 2021 survey of more than 200 freelancers by Indy - the all-inclusive, online platform for independent business owners, approximately one-quarter of respondents spend 10 or more hours a month on essential work tasks unrelated to their actual business and/or paid projects. These administrative tasks including invoicing, billing, dealing with contracts, expenses and organizing workflow often impede the ongoing management and potential for growth needed to succeed in today's competitive, decentralized marketplace.