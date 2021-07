The Sun Belt Conference announced on Wednesday that Commissioner Keith Gill agreed to a two-year contract extension. “I am grateful to (Arkansas State University Chancellor Dr. Kelly) Damphousee, (University of Louisiana at Lafayette President Dr. Joseph) Savoie, and all of the Sun Belt presidents and chancellors for extending my opportunity to serve the conference as we provide invaluable experiences for our student-athletes and increase the visibility of all of our members,” Gill said in a statement. “I’m proud of the ways in which our membership pulled together to allow all of our student-athletes to compete safely during their traditional seasons. We look to continue the momentum from our record-breaking 2020-21 academic year.”