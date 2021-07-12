Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: John Diggle's Arrowverse Tour Continues

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW's Superman & Lois returns this Tuesday night with "Through the Valley of Death", a title that already doesn't give off waves of hope. Though considering it looks like John Henry Irons's (Wole Parks) prediction is coming true and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) is about to become Irons's other-dimensional nightmare come to life in this dimension, it's a tough time to be perky and upbeat. But while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Irons debate the best way to take on Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner), David Ramsey's John Diggle continues his Arrowverse "world tour" by offering the kind of help our heroes could use right about now. And don't think the boys are sitting this one out, with Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) working on strengthening Jordan's powers to help find their dad- as you're about to see in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo:

bleedingcool.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Siegel
Person
John Diggle
Person
Adam Rayner
Person
Elizabeth Tulloch
Person
Greg Berlanti
Person
Tyler Hoechlin
Person
Emmanuelle Chriqui
Person
David Ramsey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arrowverse Tour Continues#Cw#Javascript#Superman Lois#The Man Of Steel#Berlanti Productions#Warner Bros#Instagram#Bctv Daily Dispatch#Bleeding Cool
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 E13 Preview: When Family Reunions Get Awkward

After a couple of close encounters of the "Injustice" kind last week, this week's episode of The CW's Superman & Lois finds Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) aka Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) previously long-lost (and we bet Supes wishes he still was) half-brother Tal-Rho exactly where he needs to be… in a cage. But now that Clark's had a taste of what unchecked power feels like, how sure can we be that Tal-Rho still isn't in Supes' head? Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and soon-to-be series-regular Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) moving forward on a new story while Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds an unexpected way to cope with a stressful day, as Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) look to get back to some sense of normalcy- as you're about to see in the following preview images, overview, and promo for "Fail Safe";
TV Serieskeengamer.com

Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 12 Review: Fighting For Clark

If it weren’t for another hiatus because of COVID scheduling, we probably would have the season of Superman & Lois aired soon. For now, we’re beginning a final stretch towards that the end of Season One. This episode set up some vast stakes for our characters and helped guide the story forward. In addition to all that, it’s the second to last episode of an unofficial Arrowverse crossover. John Diggle from Arrow appeared across Batwoman, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and The Flash to address what happened to him after the series finale.
TV Seriescbslocal.com

Fail Safe – Superman & Lois

SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 9pm on CW50. TENSION – Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) pays a visit to Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (guest star Sofia Hasmik) work together on a story. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) finds a welcome distraction during a...
Moviesiconvsicon.com

‘Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season’ Soars Onto Blu-ray This October!

Superman saves the world, and saves his family when Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season releases on Blu-ray and DVD on October 19, 2021 from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment. Featuring never-before-seen extended versions of all 15 action-packed episodes from the first season, plus bonus features, Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season is priced to own at $24.98 SRP for the DVD ($29.98 in Canada) and $29.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($39.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (U.S. only). Superman & Lois: The Complete First Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers and to stream exclusively on HBO Max starting August 20, 2021.
TV SeriesComicBook

Superman & Lois Reinvents An Iconic Scene From the Comics

In tonight's episode of Superman & Lois, Clark showed his trust for John Henry Irons -- and the way he did so was a reinvention of one of the most frequently-referenced comic book scenes ever to take place between Superman and Batman. The reinvention is just that: it isn't a one-to-one translation of the scene from the comics, but instead an Arrowverse version of the same idea, played out in a slightly different way and featuring slightly different characters. Not only does it work out for what they're trying to do on Superman & Lois, but the reality is, one half of the original scene is Batman, who is not a part of the Arrowverse yet.
TV SeriesTVLine

Superman & Lois' Sofia Hasmik on Chrissy's Tense Showdown With Her Idol: 'It Was a Bated-Breath Moment'

While Kal-El’s war with Tal-Rho continued on Tuesday’s Superman & Lois, another unexpected battle began brewing in Smallville. I’m talking about Chrissy and Lois, the former of whom finally confronted her journalistic idol when it became apparent that she was concealing major details about the Edge situation. Nevermind the fact that, you know, Lois’ husband is Superman.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Superman & Lois Review: Fail Safe (Season 1 Episode 13)

The plot of Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13, “Fail Safe,” doesn’t meet its characters’ development halfway which makes for a frustrating hour of television that leaves most of its characters right where the episode finds them. This wouldn’t be nearly as unfortunate if Superman & Lois Season 1...
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Preview — Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13: Fail Safe

Tensions rise as Clark worries he may be more like Edge than he wants to believe on Superman & Lois Season 1 Episode 13, “Fail Safe.” The promo video shows Clark grappling with the aftereffects of Zod’s mind control. Though Superman is one of the most powerful heroes on Earth-Prime,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy