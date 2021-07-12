Cancel
Ninja Now Has His Own Character In RAID: Shadow Legends

Cover picture for the articleIt seems like RAID: Shadow Legends is everywhere, and now, it has a streamer that's everywhere as well with Tyler "Ninja" Blevins. The turn-based fantasy RPG will be adding in a brand new character for you to choose, which you can see here, made in the epic fantasy version of the Twitch streamer. The new character will be available to all players for free during a three-month in-game event which will start on July 16th. Ninja himself will also be talking about the character on July 19th on his stream for people interested in the nuances about it. We have more info below from the team and a couple of quotes about the collaboration, as we look forward to this being advertized across Twitch every day for the next three months.

