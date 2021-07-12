Cancel
Marvel to Recycle Joe Jusko Trading Cart Art for October Variants

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel Comics will combat climate change this October by recycling Joe Jusko's Marvel Masterpieces trading card art for a series of variant covers, the publisher announced via press release Monday. The Masterpieces trading card line had its heyday in the 1990s, but now all of that art will make money for Marvel once again, reborn as low-effort variant covers to be slapped on a bunch of random titles come October. For more on the innovative nature of recycling old art or variant covers, Bleeding Cool spoke with renowned Comixologist and real person, Professor Thaddeus T. Puffinbottoms.

