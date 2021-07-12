Under the Sea in Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #295 [Preview]

Batman Secret Files Huntress #1 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and the titular Huntress has been infected with a deadly brain parasite by the villainous Vile. But is there really any evidence this parasite is deadly? Or is it a hoax by Batman and his ally, Dr. Fauci? It's only fair to take an objective view of these things, isn't it? Probably the best course of action is for skeptics to refuse to take any action to prevent deadly brain parasite infection until they've caused the parasite to spread rampantly all over Gotham City and everyone is dying. Now that's liberty. Check out the preview below.