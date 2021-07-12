Cancel
Under the Sea in Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #295 [Preview]

By Jude Terror
bleedingcool.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty and Veronica head under the sea in this preview of Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #295, in digital stores this Wednesday, July 14th, on newsstands on July 20th, and in comic shops next Wednesday, July 21st. Riverdale is holding their annual mermaid festival (why not?) and the girls are happy to land gigs as pirates, but their antics upset the mermaid queen, Cheryl Blossom. Hilarity, no doubt, ensues. Check out a preview of the issue below.

