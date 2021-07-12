Genetic Genealogist Co-Hosts New True-Crime Podcast 'Solvable'

Remy Ma is opening up about how her past experiences with the law have helped her gear up to host VH1's new series, My True Crime Story. In a new interview with ET, the rapper reflects on her time in prison, and why she can relate to the individuals featured in the series who got mixed up in their own criminal acts. In 2007, Remy was arrested on charges of attempted murder in a shooting outside of a New York nightspot. She was convicted of intentional assault and served six years in prison for the crime.