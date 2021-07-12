Cancel
Rick and Morty Team Seems Surprised "Rickdependence Spray" Got Made

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirected by Erica Hayes and written by Nick Rutherford, "Rickdependence Spray" made it four-for-four with the fifth season of Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty. Without rehashing our review from earlier today (cheap plug alert!), the episode was "a ten-ton, in-your-face, twisted "Afterschool Special" tour de force that didn't hide which hills it was planting its 'sex flags'" on (yup, we quoted ourselves). But how exactly did it all come about? In the following clip, Harmon, Rutherford, and Hayes almost appear to be in disbelief that the episode even exists and was allowed to make it to screens- when your episode ends (pre-end credits scene) with an incest baby, you can understand where they're coming from.

