Rick and Morty Team Seems Surprised "Rickdependence Spray" Got Made

Directed by Kyounghee Lim and written by Anne Lane, this week's episode of Rick and Morty continues Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Adult Swim series' tradition of twisting the knife in the kidneys of various films genres and well-trodden cliches. This time around, it's a take on some of your favorite (and maybe not so favorite) teen rom-com/coming-of-age films- and because we're being good? The fine folks behind "Amortycan Grickfitti" even offer a side of "pain/pleasure conundrum" to address the basic problem with the "Hellraiser" and similar franchises. But what made this episode work was the way it took two distinctly different storylines and wove them into an overall message about fitting in and how "being cool" is in the eye of the beholder- and a very, very fleeting thing. Now before we do a deep dive into the episode, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down a spoiler buffer image just to be safe- see you on the other side!