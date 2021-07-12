Evil Dead Returns To Theaters This October From Fathom Events
Evil Dead will burrow its way back into theaters. Fathom Events will team with Lionsgate to re-release the iconic horror classic this October to help celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film. Also attached to the screenings will be a new intro to the film by none other than franchise star Bruce Campbell. Tickets for the screenings will go on sale on August 13th, and you can go here to see a list of theaters participating in the October 7th screening, though in these times, keep in mind that things can change at the drop of a hat.bleedingcool.com
