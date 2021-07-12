Kotobukiya Releases New Limited Edition Black Widow ARTFX Statue
It looks like Black Widow is a big hit bringing in over $260 Million dollars with $60 Million coming in from Disney+ Premier Access. This is big news showing us that movie theaters are back and Marvel movies as still as popular as always. Kotobukiya is even celebrating the launch of Black Widow by releasing a limited edition statue of their Marvel Universe Women of Marvel Black Widow ARTFX Premier Statue. This version of the statue is getting an MCU update giving Natasha her new White Snow Suit costume straight from the new film. The entire statue is given an artic update with a snowy base that blends Marvel Comics with the MCU beautifully.bleedingcool.com
