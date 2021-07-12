Cuomo delays COVID essential workers memorial in Battery Park amid fierce opposition
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has agreed to delay erecting a memorial to honor essential coronavirus workers in state-run Battery Park City following fierce community opposition. Cuomo’s point person on the project — Battery Park City Authority Chairman George Tsunis — said Monday he will go back to the drawing board and allow local residents to serve on an expanded advisory committee to review options and have input in selecting a new design for the project.nypost.com
