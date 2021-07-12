Cancel
Jennifer Lopez ‘likes’ throwback photo of a buff Ben Affleck

By Alex Heigl
Page Six
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, you can’t accuse her of not keeping up with him online. Jennifer Lopez “liked” a Bennifer fan account’s photo of her on-again beau, Ben Affleck, on the set of the 2010 Boston-centric heist film “The Town,” which he directed and starred in. Though Lopez did not leave a comment...

CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Here’s How Marc Anthony Really Feels About J-Lo Moving Their Kids to Be Closer to Ben

Still friends. Marc Anthony’s reaction to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck shows that he has no issues with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. A source told HollywoodLife on Sunday, July 18, that the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer “doesn’t care” who J-Lo is dating and where she is living. The Selena actress relocated from Miami—where Marc and their two kids, 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, were based—to Los Angeles in June to be closer to Ben. J-Lo, who also lived in Miami with her ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, owns a $28 million home in Bel-Air, and was seen touring schools in L.A. prior to her move. According to the source, Marc, who still lives in Miami, is “fine” with their kids splitting their time between both coasts.
NFLPage Six

Alex Rodriguez showed Jennifer Lopez some sneaky birthday love on IG

Alex Rodriguez still has ex-fianceé Jennifer Lopez on the brain — even while surrounded by bikini-clad women. The 45-year-old former Yankee sneakily celebrated Lopez’s birthday — by liking her sister Lynda’s Instagram post. In honor of Jen’s 52nd birthday, Lynda shared a sweet selfie with her older sister and wrote a lengthy caption about her “ride or die.”
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: who is helping the actor improve his Spanish

‘People in spanish’ detailed that the event occurred at the beginning of the month and the paparazzi did not miss the opportunity to ask him what he had planned for the July 4 festivities together with Jennifer Lopez. “And the ring for when?”added the journalist, referring to JLo’s popular song and rumors that he is thinking of proposing to her on July 24, when she turns 52.
MLBPosted by
HOLAUSA

Alex Rodriguez is living his best life and focusing on his empire

Alex Rodriguez is making the best out of his time and is focusing all his energy on his beer company and keeping his name alive in the sport’s industry. The former professional baseball shortstop and third baseman, businessman, and philanthropist just debuted a new brand campaign, entitled...
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Feel the Same Way About Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's 'Ship

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still going strong and are making all the single Pringles everywhere jealous with their recent PDA parades—have you seen the pics of them recreating the butt rubbing scene from the “Jenny from the Block” video?? It's enough to make an ex jealous, but it doesn't sound like their former flames—that would be Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony—have any bad feelings about Bennifer 2.0. How refreshing!
CelebritiesRadar Online.com

Jen Garner Stuck In L.A. Doing Mommy Duties While Ex-Husband Ben Affleck Grabs Hold Of Jennifer Lopez's Backside On Mega-Yacht

Jen Garner didn't seem happy that she was stuck at home while Ben Affleck sailed the high seas with his ex-fiancé-turned-on-again-lover Jennifer Lopez. The 49-year-old actress was spotted at a local Farmer's Market in Los Angeles, shopping to feed her family while her ex-husband lived his best PDA-filled life for the Love Don't Cost a Thing singer's birthday.
Us Weekly

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Iconic Couple Style: Y2K vs Present Day

Here we go again! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have rekindled their romance — and proved that Bennifer 2.0’s couple style has come quite a long way since the Y2K era. While the days of low rise jeans, butterfly clips and itty-bitty square-frame glasses (lookin’ at you, Affleck) had their moment in the early aughts, the pair, who were first together from 2002 to 2004, has proved that their fashion has changed with the times.

