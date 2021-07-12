Pierre McGuire goes from NBC Sports to Senators front office
With ESPN and TNT making a bunch of new hires as they take over the NHL broadcast rights next season, one notable name hadn’t landed a new job. But rather than continue as a broadcaster, NBC Sports’ between-the-glass analyst Pierre McGuire has joined the Ottawa Senators as senior vice president of player development, where he will advise general manager Pierre Dorion and owner Eugene Melnyk, the team announced early Monday morning.nypost.com
