One dose of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine (Vaxzevria) was 82% effective against hospitalization or death caused by either the Beta or Gamma variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, according to data from the Canadian Immunization Research Network, currently published as a pre-print. According to the investigators, the vaccine also showed high levels of effectiveness against the Delta and Alpha variants, reducing risk of death and hospitalization by 87% and 90% respectively.