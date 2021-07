CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Air Quality Alert has been issued for the state of Iowa due to impacts from upper-level wildfire smoke. More upper-level wildfire smoke will be moving into our atmosphere later on this evening and will stay thick through tomorrow afternoon. Because of those levels, the air quality may be unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those included in that group would be the elderly, those with respiratory illnesses or heart disease, and children.