Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations spike over weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas’ coronavirus hospitalizations increased by 68 over the weekend, the Department of Health said Monday as the state remained tops in the country in new cases.

The Department of Health said the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations now total 565. The state’s virus cases increased by 2,013 to 357,473 since the pandemic began. The department recently stopped reporting daily COVID-19 numbers on weekends, releasing the figures on Monday instead.

Arkansas has seen a resurgence in coronavirus in recent weeks, fueled by the delta variant of the virus and the state’s low vaccination rate. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by seven over the past three days.

The state leads the country in new cases per capita over the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Only 35% of the state’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.