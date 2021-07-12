Cancel
Nevada State

Nevada changing to new-look, higher-security DMV cards

Posted by 
The Associated Press
 16 days ago

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada driver’s licenses and identification cards are getting a new look and upgraded security features, the state Department of Motor Vehicles said Monday.

DMV spokesman Kevin Malone said the agency began rolling out cards at a busy Las Vegas office and the Reno office is due to begin offering the cards on Wednesday.

By next month, all 18 DMV offices around the state should have upgraded camera equipment to produce the new cards. They represent the first redesign since 2008, although some modifications were made in 2014.

DMV Director Julie Butler said in a statement the new licenses and ID cards have enhanced security features that help protect Nevadans against identity theft and aid law enforcement agencies.

Malone said the state currently has more than 2.2 million licensed drivers.

The officials said existing licenses and ID cards will remain valid until they expire. Customers will receive the new design at renewal or during other transactions such as a name or address change.

Card production fees will remain $3.25, Malone said.

Nevada’s “Battle Born” insignia is featured on the front of the license in addition to the year of statehood, 1864.

The federal Real ID marker has been changed from a gold circle to the outline of Nevada.

