While western Washington skies have stayed clear so far, smoke plumes blanket much of the rest of the Northwest, as the worst of the West’s wildfire season remains ahead. Liz Walker and her neighbors in Winthrop have been living under that noxious cloud for days as a pair of fires burning a total area nearly twice the size of Seattle tear through forests and scrubland near the north central Washington mountain town in Okanogan County. Air quality there and elsewhere east of the Cascades has fallen to unhealthy levels, as smoke particles that travel deep into the lung fill the air.