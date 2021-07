A 58-year-old Winlock man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a standoff that occurred between July 8 and July 9, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The Lewis County Coroner’s Office has identified the man as Michael J. Petit. The cause of death was a perforating close contact shotgun wound to the head and the manner of death was suicid, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.