Shohei Ohtani made history when he played in the MLB All-Star Game as both a pitcher and a hitter, something no player has done in the history of the Midsummer Classic. It is an incredible feat, something baseball has been waiting for — but it is not something new to baseball. Fans, writers and experts have compared Ohtani to Babe Ruth, with a correct assertion that Ruth really never was a full-time pitcher and hitter simultaneously, at least not for an extended period of time, let alone an entire season.