Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

The next Genshin Impact update brings a feature players have been waiting for since launch

By Michael Crider
Posted by 
Android Police
Android Police
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the things that makes open-world anime RPG Genshin Impact so popular is that it saves your progress between play sessions on PC, Android, and iOS. That makes its adventure seamless no matter where you're playing...with the notable exception of console players on the PS4 and PS5. Beginning with version 2.0, PlayStation players will finally be able to play on the same character and save file across all platforms.

www.androidpolice.com

Comments / 0

Android Police

Android Police

Oakland, CA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to Android Police and get updates about the latest Android news, useful applications, explosive games, upcoming phones and tablets, comprehensive tutorials, handy tips, and other tidbits from the exciting world of Android. Read reviews, answer polls, and chime in with your own two cents. Android Police - looking after all things Android.

 https://www.androidpolice.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Playstation Network#Ios#The Playstation Network#Mihoyo#Playstation Cross#The Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Anime
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Genshin Impact
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Genshin Impact Offers Players 20,000 Mora With 2.0 Preview Page

As with many of the recent Genshin Impact updates, Genshin Impact 2.0 has a microsite offering players a preview of what is to come. The site is currently nothing more than an idle animation with Inazuma music, but players can earn 20,000 Mora just from sharing it out through social media.
realsport101.com

How to Pre-Install Genshin Impact 2.0 Update

Genshin Impact decided to skip update 1.7 and move all the way to 2.0, a big step for the game. This displays confidence in the content and a belief this is much bigger than what we've seen before. If what we've been shown lives up to it, that confidence is well-founded. Here's what we know and how you can preload Genshin Impact 2.0.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

The 7 Biggest Features of Genshin Impact 2.0

Genshin Impact 2.0 is just a few short days away and is the largest update to date. With a ton of new content arriving in the game, here are the 7 biggest features players can expect from 2021's hottest free-to-play game. Genshin Impact 2.0's 7 Biggest Features. The Inazuma Region.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Counting down to the launch of Genshin Impact 2.0

The Genshin Impact 2.0 update is right around the corner, here is everything you need to know!. The massive Genshin Impact 2.0 update is just around the corner, and will be the largest Genshin Impact update to date!. It brings the new Inazuma region, as well as many new characters,...
Video GamesAndroid Central

Genshin Impact: When does Update 2.0 release in my region?

Does Genshin Impact server maintenance vary by region?. Regardless of what time the server maintenance occurs, it will happen simultaneously for everyone. Server maintenance generally lasts around 5 or 6 hours, but given that Update 2.0 is the biggest one yet, it could potentially take even longer. Update 2.0 will...
Video Gameswashingtonnewsday.com

The release date, element, weapon, render, and other details about ‘Genshin Impact’ Kokomi have been leaked online.

The release date, element, weapon, render, and other details about ‘Genshin Impact’ Kokomi have been leaked online. Sangonomiya Kokomi is one of the new characters that will be appearing in “Genshin Impact,” according to Chinese gaming studio miHoYo. While the developers have been tight-lipped on Kokomi, the recent leaks indicate her likely release date, element, weapon, and render.
Video GamesComicBook

Genshin Impact's Next Character Reportedly Leaked

Genshin Impact's next character has reportedly leaked. Developer miHoYo just released the new 2.0 update, which injected the free-to-play PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile game with a wealth of new content, much of which players have already breezed through. As a result, players are beginning to anticipate and speculate over the game's next update, Update 2.1. Given that 2.0 was such a major update, many players are expecting a smaller, filler update, but according to a new report, there aren't any more filler updates until at least 2022.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact: Tohma's voice lines have been leaked

The addition of a new character is probably one of the most anticipated events in Genshin Impact . The world of Teyvat has become a very hectic place over the last couple of weeks with the introduction of the new 2.0 update. The patch will bring a brand new region called Inazuma which will be made of several islands.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Genshin Impact Inazuma: Statue of The Seven rewards have been revealed

Genshin Impact update 2.0 will bring the long-awaited Inazuma region alongside many new characters. With every new region, we have a new Statue of The Seven. These statues have multiple functions - teleport waypoints, reviving and healing, discovering new map parts, etc. Inazuma will apparently be a third major region, after Liyue and Mondstad which means that its Oculus system should work in a similar way.
Video GamesIGN

Genshin Impact Will Add Its 4 Remaining Locations Across the Next 4 Years

Genshin Impact creator MiHoYo has said that it plans to add the game's four remaining unreleased locations over the next four years. MiHoYo CEO Haoyu Cai offered an update on the development process for the open-world action role-playing game during a talk at the all-digital 2021 Game Developers Conference (GDC talks require payment upon registration in order to access them fully).
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Gaming News #161 – 7 Persona Projects in the Works, Genshin Impact 2.0. Update, Company of Heroes 3

Even though the past week didn’t bring anything as exciting as a new Nintendo Switch model, it did have a few noteworthy news to speak of. One of them was the first expansion for the highly popular Genshin Impact another was Red Dead Redemption 2 becoming more performance-friendly for the lucky owners of the DLSS capable graphics cards. Aside from that, Persona and RTS fans have a lot to look forward to while NetherRealm Studios remains in the confines of Warner Bros. to hopefully keep producing those juicy MK and DC fighting games.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact Aloy’s Predator Bow Heading For PlayStation Players

A free Aloy doesn’t just come out Horizon Zero Dawn going to Genshin impact. There will also be a weapon. The official PlayStation Twitter account shared details on the equipment, which will be given to PS4 and PS5 players. When Genshin impact 2.1 launches, people with Adventure Rank 20 and above will get Aloy’s Predator Bow.
Video Gamesgamingideology.com

Genshin Impact creators miHoYo will add remaining map regions over the next four years

Genshin Impact is approaching its first anniversary, with the anime-esque JRPG launched last September. In that short time, Genshin Impact has become hugely popular and is one of the biggest free-to-play games out there. If you’ve already spent many hours exploring the beautiful world of Teyvat, the good news is that miHoYo plans to support the game for many more years to come.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Genshin Impact: HoYoLAB app has been launched on Android and iOS devices

HoYoLAB (owned by miHoYo) is a website that serves as a place for Genshin Impact fans to interact with each other and the developers. It is also the means of official communication from miHoYo. It boasts of various features like the “The Battle Chronicle” and the Daily Login page. “The Battle Chronicle” is a great feature to see all information regarding exploration, characters and previous runs in the spiral abyss. miHoYo has recently launched the mobile application of HoYoLAB on Android devices and iOS devices, to cater to the needs of Genshin Impact fans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy