The next Genshin Impact update brings a feature players have been waiting for since launch

Even though the past week didn’t bring anything as exciting as a new Nintendo Switch model, it did have a few noteworthy news to speak of. One of them was the first expansion for the highly popular Genshin Impact another was Red Dead Redemption 2 becoming more performance-friendly for the lucky owners of the DLSS capable graphics cards. Aside from that, Persona and RTS fans have a lot to look forward to while NetherRealm Studios remains in the confines of Warner Bros. to hopefully keep producing those juicy MK and DC fighting games.