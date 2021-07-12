The next Genshin Impact update brings a feature players have been waiting for since launch
One of the things that makes open-world anime RPG Genshin Impact so popular is that it saves your progress between play sessions on PC, Android, and iOS. That makes its adventure seamless no matter where you're playing...with the notable exception of console players on the PS4 and PS5. Beginning with version 2.0, PlayStation players will finally be able to play on the same character and save file across all platforms.www.androidpolice.com
Comments / 0