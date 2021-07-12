Community experiences 30th COVID-19 death
The Geary County Health Department recorded its 30th death from COVID-19 last week. Four people are now hospitalized with the virus in the community. There are a total of 45 known active cases of COVID-19 in the community right now, according to the health department’s count. A total of 37 people were listed as having recovered from their bout with the virus last week. A total of 43 new cases were identified in the community last week by the health department.www.junctioncityunion.com
