Community experiences 30th COVID-19 death

On Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued new guidance around masking and the COVID-19 Delta variant. This new guidance, which is based on the most up-to-date science, includes recommendations around masking for fully vaccinated and unvaccinated American Indian and Alaska Natives. The CDC now recommends that everyone (including fully vaccinated individuals) wear a mask in public indoor settings to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant, in areas with substantial and high transmission. This variant is much more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus and we must do everything we can to protect our Native elders, children, and communities. It’s more important than ever to get vaccinated to shield our most vulnerable from this new variant. The COVID-19 vaccine offers strength and hope in this new fight to stop the spread and bring this pandemic to its end. If you or your relative are considering receiving a COVID-19 Vaccine, please check the local resources resource: