CobbleStone Software Receives the Highest Score Possible in Mobile Support Criterion in Report by Independent Research Firm

Businesses are rapidly moving towards a cloud-delivered branch model for their IT operations to deliver improved user experience and greater productivity. Traditional WAN architecture requires manual deployment of new branch services that is tedious and expensive, especially when adding third-party entities to their branches. As a result, businesses are forced to continue with a manual IT workflow for their incident management, resulting in operational complexity that significantly impacts productivity and customer satisfaction. To solve this challenge, Palo Alto Networks is now seamlessly integrating Prisma SD-WAN and ServiceNow to simplify operations for businesses.