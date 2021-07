MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Health officials in Muscatine County are urging those who are unvaccinated to get the vaccine. “The best way to stop the spread of all COVID-19 virus strains, including the Delta variant, is for unvaccinated people to become fully vaccinated according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Muscatine County Public Health,” health officials said in a release on Friday. “Viruses constantly change when they spread from person-to-person and new strains of a virus (called variants) are expected to occur. Many COVID-19 variants have been found in the United States and globally during this pandemic. Some are found and quickly disappear. Other times, new variants stick around and spread.”