Sting might be in his sixties but has had a career renaissance in All Elite Wrestling since joining the promotion last year. During a recent interview with Inside The Ropes, AEW Executive Vice President and former TNT Champion Cody Rhodes discussed the events that lead the wrestling icon to join the promotion and how that came down to AEW's medical team which he stated Sting joined the 'healthiest' wrestling promotion that he could possibly join. Credit to RingsideNews for the following.