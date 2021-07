My workplace is switching us over from the Microsoft Office programs to Office 365. What’s the difference? What do I need to know to get used to the change?. When you have the older model Microsoft Office, your workplace had paid to purchase a license for your computer to use that suite of programs (Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, and Publisher). The program is installed on your computer and can be used when there is no Internet connection. It belongs to your computer forever.