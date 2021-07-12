Springfield-Greene County health leaders turn to the faith community to push COVID-19 vaccines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield-Greene County health leaders turned to the faith community on Monday to push COVID-19 vaccines as cases spike in the area. The health department and James River Church teamed up Monday for a vaccination clinic at its campus in west Springfield. It is the first of several at the church’s campuses in Springfield and Joplin. Faith leaders at James River Church and Central Assembly of God church in Springfield hope to persuade other churches to hold vaccination clinics. They say it is urgent as cases spike.