SALISBURY — A few familiar faces and one new Republican were sworn into new two-year terms with the Rowan County Board of Elections on Tuesday. The State Board of Elections met last month to formally approve boards of elections members in each county. State law requires each county’s Republicans and Democrats to recommend three members to their county’s board of elections. The state board then approves four total members to the county board of elections, including two from each party. The governor appoints a chairperson.