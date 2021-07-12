Cancel
AUDIO: Pendrop Poet – “Suture”

By Allen Halas
Cover picture for the articlePendrop Poet has a new track out, and they build around dark chords on “Suture.” There’s a melancholy tone to the song, which leans in on some rather heavy subjects, but is done so in a way that feels smart and eloquent. The track certainly feels personal, and as part expressive song as well as pseudo-therapy session. We’ve already gotten a project from Pendrop Poet earlier this year, but look forward to them finding a voice within the music scene as well. Check out “Suture” below:

