Coke County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Nolan by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coke; Nolan SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN COKE AND SOUTHEASTERN NOLAN COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM CDT At 341 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hylton, moving west at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Blackwell and Maryneal.

alerts.weather.gov

