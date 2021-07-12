Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Nolan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 04:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 05:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cedar; Clinton; Jackson; Jones; Scott AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ROCK ISLAND...WHITESIDE...NORTHERN HENRY...SOUTH CENTRAL CARROLL NORTHWESTERN BUREAU...SOUTHWESTERN JACKSON...NORTHERN CEDAR SCOTT...SOUTHEASTERN JONES AND CLINTON COUNTIES UNTIL 530 AM CDT At 445 AM CDT, strong thunderstorms extended from southeast Jones County, into Whiteside County, moving southeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with the strongest storms. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms. Minor flooding of low lying areas, creeks, streams and urban areas is possible. If you encounter water over a roadway, do not drive through it. Locations impacted include Davenport, Moline, Bettendorf, Clinton, East Moline, Sterling, Rock Falls, Maquoketa, Morrison, Mechanicsville, Stanwood, Silvis, Geneseo, Eldridge, DeWitt, Colona, Camanche, Le Claire, Coal Valley and Fulton. This includes the following highways Interstate 74 in Iowa between mile markers 1 and 5. Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 289 and 306. Interstate 80 in Illinois between mile markers 1 and 33. Interstate 74 in Illinois near mile marker 1, and between mile markers 9 and 16. Interstate 88 between mile markers 1 and 44. Interstate 280 near mile marker 1.
