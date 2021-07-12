Special Weather Statement issued for Coke, Nolan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Southeast Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Utah and southeast Utah, including the following areas, in east central Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In southeast Utah, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southeastern Utah. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses leading to debris and mud flows.