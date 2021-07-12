Cancel
Jefferson County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Areas between Charles Town and Middleway along Middleway Pike and Darke Lane near Browns Corner are the most likely places to experience flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ranson... Kearneysville Middleway FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

County
Jefferson County, WV
City
Ranson, WV
City
Jefferson, WV
City
Charles Town, WV
#Flash Flood Warning#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Extreme Weather#18 30 00
Grand County, UTweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Arches, Grand Flat, Canyonlands, Natural Bridges by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-30 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Arches, Grand Flat; Canyonlands, Natural Bridges; La Sal and Abajo Mountains; Southeast Utah FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT TODAY THROUGH MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Utah and southeast Utah, including the following areas, in east central Utah, Arches/Grand Flat. In southeast Utah, Canyonlands/Natural Bridges, La Sal and Abajo Mountains and Southeast Utah. * From Noon MDT today through this evening. * Monsoonal moisture remains entrenched over portions of southeastern Utah. This will lead to multiple rounds of afternoon thunderstorms capable of producing heavy rainfall. Several areas have received heavy rainfall the past few days and additional amounts could lead to excess runoff and localized flash flooding. Rainfall amounts of a half to one inch in a short duration will exacerbate flooding concerns in the watch area. * Burn scars will be especially susceptible to heavy rainfall leading to quick runoff responses leading to debris and mud flows.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Wayne A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT WAYNE...DARKE AND SOUTHWESTERN MERCER COUNTIES UNTIL 800 AM EDT At 718 AM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Fort Recovery to near Muncie, moving southeast at 45 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 45 mph Pea size hail Frequent cloud-to-ground lightning Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Richmond, Greenville, Centerville, Cambridge City, Versailles, Bradford, Hagerstown, Union City, Fort Recovery, Ansonia, New Madison, Fountain City, Franklin, Webster, Wayne Lakes, Gettysburg, Greens Fork, East Germantown, Spring Grove and Bethel. This includes I-70 in Indiana between mile markers 134 and 154. Do not stay in the open or seek shelter under trees when lightning threatens. Move indoors when thunderstorms approach. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. Residents in these areas should remain alert. If these storms become stronger, then a warning may be needed. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bladen, Columbus, Robeson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bladen; Columbus; Robeson PATCHY DENSE FOG THIS MORNING Areas of fog have developed across interior portions of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina this morning. The fog will be locally dense at times with visibilities 1/4 mile or less. Motorists should remain alert for rapidly changing conditions over short distances. The fog should gradually improve through the morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS If driving, slow down and leave extra distance ahead of you in case a sudden stop is needed.
Dekalb County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for De Kalb, Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 04:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 06:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: De Kalb; Lagrange A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT STEUBEN...NORTHWESTERN DE KALB...LAGRANGE...EASTERN ST. JOSEPH...BRANCH AND NORTHWESTERN HILLSDALE COUNTIES At 521 AM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Vicksburg to near Millersburg. Movement was east at 45 mph. Wind gusts up to 50 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Sturgis, Coldwater, Angola, Hillsdale, Lagrange, Bronson, Jonesville, Fremont, Quincy, Union City, Litchfield, Colon, Topeka, Reading, Long Lake, Ray, Nottawa, Girard, Scott and Kinderhook. This includes the following highways Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 338 and 357. Interstate 69 in Michigan between mile markers 1 and 21. Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 114 and 151.
Calhoun County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Calhoun, Kalamazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 05:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Kalamazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN KALAMAZOO COUNTIES At 531 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burlington to near Union City to 6 miles southeast of Vicksburg, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Portage... Battle Creek... Vicksburg Climax... Burlington... Fulton Athens... Pine Creek... Scotts HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madera, Tuolumne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 16:20:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-28 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Madera; Tuolumne The National Weather Service in Hanford CA has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Tuolumne County in northern California Northeastern Madera County in central California * Until 515 PM PDT. * At 419 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Agnew Pass. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Jefferson, St. Charles, St. Louis, St. Louis City by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 04:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People in the Saint Louis Metropolitan Area can get information about cooling centers or energy assistance related to the excessive heat by calling the United Way of Greater Saint Louis at 800-427-4626, or if calling from a land line phone dial 2-1-1. You can also call Cool Down Saint Louis at 314-241-7668. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Jefferson; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...In Missouri, Jefferson MO, Saint Charles MO, Saint Louis City MO and Saint Louis MO Counties. In Illinois, Madison IL, Monroe IL and Saint Clair Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
Madera County, CAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Madera, Mariposa, Tuolumne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 17:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-28 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Madera; Mariposa; Tuolumne THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MARIPOSA...SOUTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE AND NORTHEASTERN MADERA COUNTIES At 551 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain will continue for the next 30 minutes or so with an additionl half inch to three quarters of an inch possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Morraine Dome Campground, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp and Merced Lake Ranger Station. Additional rainfall amounts of up to three quarters of an inch is possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Defiance County, OHweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Defiance, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 06:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Defiance; Paulding; Putnam; Van Wert The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allen County in northeastern Indiana Eastern De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Western Putnam County in west central Ohio Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Paulding County in west central Ohio Northern Van Wert County in west central Ohio * Until 645 AM EDT. * At 607 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Butler to near Grabill to near Fort Wayne, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Defiance, New Haven, Auburn, Hicksville, Butler, Paulding, Waterloo, Antwerp, Hamilton, Woodburn, Monroeville, Payne, Continental, Convoy, Grabill, Ottoville, St. Joe, Oakwood and Leo-cedarville. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 5 and 6, and between mile markers 9 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 297 and 323. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Bear Lake County, IDweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bear Lake, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bear Lake; Franklin FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAR LAKE AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 1210 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated earlier thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Around 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Western Bear Lake Idaho Portion and Minnetonka Cave. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bear Lake, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 13:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: Bear Lake; Franklin FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTHWESTERN BEAR LAKE AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 1210 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated earlier thunderstorms produced heavy rain across the warned area. Around 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Western Bear Lake Idaho Portion and Minnetonka Cave. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Calhoun County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Kalamazoo by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 05:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Kalamazoo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM EDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN CALHOUN AND SOUTHEASTERN KALAMAZOO COUNTIES At 531 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Burlington to near Union City to 6 miles southeast of Vicksburg, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Portage... Battle Creek... Vicksburg Climax... Burlington... Fulton Athens... Pine Creek... Scotts HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 13:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Morgan The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Morgan County in northern Utah * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 155 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across headwaters of the Lost Creek watershed. Between 2 and 3.25 inches of rain have fallen within the last hour. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Morgan County This includes the following streams and drainages Lost Creek through the intersection with North Lost Creek Road. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Yavapai County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 13:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-28 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 107 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended across the warned area that include Wolf Creek Falls. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wolf Creek Falls, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and Lower Wolf Creek Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Kankakee County, ILweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Kankakee by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 03:37:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kankakee THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR KANKAKEE...NORTHERN NEWTON SOUTHERN PORTER...SOUTHERN LAKE AND NORTHERN JASPER COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 445 AM CDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these storms through 530 AM. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Chicago.
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Montezuma by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 13:54:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Montezuma The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Dolores County in southwestern Colorado Northern Montezuma County in southwestern Colorado * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 154 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Dolores and Northern Montezuma Counties
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 13:10:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-28 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Target Area: Yavapai FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR YAVAPAI COUNTY At 107 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated that heavy rain has ended across the warned area that include Wolf Creek Falls. Between 2.5 and 3.5 inches of rain have fallen. HAZARD...Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Wolf Creek Falls, Upper Wolf Creek Group Campground and Lower Wolf Creek Campground. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
San Miguel County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 14:14:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become dangerous in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern San Miguel County in southwestern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 214 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Mountain Village, Sawpit and Placerville. This includes the following highways Colorado 145 between mile markers 61 and 85. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Marathon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-29 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across the area. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Marathon A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR PORTAGE...SOUTHEASTERN MARATHON...WAUPACA AND WESTERN SHAWANO COUNTIES At 938 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Wittenberg to 9 miles northeast of Stevens Point, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Stevens Point, Waupaca, New London, Clintonville, Whiting, Bevent, Wittenberg, Amherst, Fremont and Hartman Creek State Park. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Elkhart by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 05:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-29 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elkhart THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELKHART...WESTERN NOBLE AND NORTHEASTERN KOSCIUSKO COUNTIES HAS EXPIRED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 AM EDT for north central and northeastern Indiana.

