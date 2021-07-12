Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 16:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Jefferson FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON COUNTY At 441 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Areas between Charles Town and Middleway along Middleway Pike and Darke Lane near Browns Corner are the most likely places to experience flash flooding. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ranson... Kearneysville Middleway FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATEDalerts.weather.gov
