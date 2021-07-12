Flash Flood Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 17:53:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-28 18:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Madera; Mariposa; Tuolumne THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM PDT FOR NORTHEASTERN MARIPOSA...SOUTHEASTERN TUOLUMNE AND NORTHEASTERN MADERA COUNTIES At 551 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. Moderate to heavy rain will continue for the next 30 minutes or so with an additionl half inch to three quarters of an inch possible. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, highways, as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flooding include Merced Lake High Sierra Camp, Morraine Dome Campground, Vogelsang High Sierra Camp, Sunrise High Sierra Camp and Merced Lake Ranger Station. Additional rainfall amounts of up to three quarters of an inch is possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED