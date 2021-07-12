A&P Records Inks Distribution Deal with Malaco Music Group, New Release from Titus Showers

This summer is flying by. With August basically closing things out, there's still more fire coming to get us through the heat wave. Lil Tecca returns with the sequel to his debut mixtape in the form of his sophomore album, We Love You Tecca 2. The LP is set to drop on Aug. 6, and will feature guest appearances from Lil Yachty, Gunna and more. Tecca is coming off a four-times platinum single in his breakout song, "Ransom," and the success of his 2020 debut album, Virgo World, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 18-year-old rhymer took a different approach with his third official release, which is spearheaded by the single "Money on Me." "I would say [We Love You Tecca 2] is different from both of them," Tecca recently told XXL. "Not music-wise. I’m not making no crazy country music or something, but I would say the process was different. Just the energy was different. It feels really natural. It feels really concentrated and focused. It’s definitely a vision. We’re not just lost in the sauce. There’s a vision."