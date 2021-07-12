Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hammond, LA

A&P Records Inks Distribution Deal with Malaco Music Group, New Release from Titus Showers

By GMA
gospelmusic.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAMMOND, LOUISIANA (July 12, 2021) – – A&P Records, one of the emerging independent gospel labels in Gospel and inspirational music, announces a strategic distribution deal with one of America’s foremost labels Malaco Music Group, to release upcoming projects from Titus Showers. The distribution company, under its partnership with the...

gospelmusic.org

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Hammond, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gospel Music#Music Distribution#Music Video#Malaco Music Group#Gospel A R#Regina Showers#Stellar Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Marketing
Related
Music1029thebuzz.com

Slash To Release Flagship Album From New Gibson Records

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators will release the flagship album from Gibson Records — an offshoot of Gibson Guitars and BMG. No title or release date for the collection has been announced. Slash said in a statement, “It's an honor to be the first release on the new...
Musicthemusicnetwork.com

Jamie McDell inks record deal with ABC Music ahead of new single

New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Jamie McDell has signed a record deal with ABC Music. McDell’s signing coincides with the impending arrival of her new single ‘Dream Team’, which is scheduled for release on Friday August 6. Produced by Australian producer Nash Chambers (Kasey Chambers, Paul Kelly), McDell says that ‘Dream Team’...
CelebritiesBillboard

The Deals: Stormzy Signs With CAA; Universal Music Africa Launches Distribution Plan

On top of the UK rapper’s long list of musical achievements -- which include collaborations with names like Ed Sheeran, record-setting albums such as his 2017 debut Gang Signs & Prayer and headlining major festivals -- Stormzy adds charitable and entrepreneurial feats. His imprint within Penguin Random House UK, #MerkyBooks, is dedicated to publishing new fiction, non-fiction and poetry books and awards an annual studentship to two Black British students planning to attend the University of Cambridge. He has also pledged 10 million pounds over 10 years to organizations, charities, and movements committed to fighting racial inequality.
Musicrockcellarmagazine.com

Gibson Launches Record Label, First Release to Be New LP from Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators

Gibson is known the world over for its guitars, but the iconic company announced this week that it’s heading into new territory with Gibson Records, a new music label based in Music City, Nashville, TN, a label partnership with BMG. The first album scheduled for release from the label will be a new effort from Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Range Music: New Label From Range Media, Distributed by Capitol-Virgin

Range Media Partners, the fast-growing management company launched last year, has entered into a worldwide distribution agreement with Capitol Music Group and Virgin Music & Artist Label Services. According to the announcement, the deal spans all physical and digital distribution channels and will focus on releases under a new label, entitled Range Music. Range Media’s music division represents Mariah Carey, Jack Harlow, Justin Tranter, Wale, PartyNextDoor, Max, WondaGurl, Midland, D Smoke, and more. According to the announcement, the partnership is designed to expand the global reach and resources available to Range Media Partners and the musicians they represent. Range will draw upon Virgin’s...
MusicFANGORIA

Waxwork Records Releasing FEAR STREET: Music From The Netflix Film Trilogy Event

It's Fear Street Day, (yes that's something we made up) on this, the release day of the third and final installment of Leigh Janiak's trilogy. While we fully expect to suffer Fear Street withdrawals next week, Waxwork Records is coming to the rescue and easing the blow with a three-LP album featuring the original score from the series. Writer/director Leigh Janiak provides liner notes for the neon triple treat with epic artwork by Sam Gilbey. The set is available now for pre-order.
MusicPosted by
107.3 KFFM

August 2021 New Music Releases

This summer is flying by. With August basically closing things out, there's still more fire coming to get us through the heat wave. Lil Tecca returns with the sequel to his debut mixtape in the form of his sophomore album, We Love You Tecca 2. The LP is set to drop on Aug. 6, and will feature guest appearances from Lil Yachty, Gunna and more. Tecca is coming off a four-times platinum single in his breakout song, "Ransom," and the success of his 2020 debut album, Virgo World, which peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard 200 chart. The 18-year-old rhymer took a different approach with his third official release, which is spearheaded by the single "Money on Me." "I would say [We Love You Tecca 2] is different from both of them," Tecca recently told XXL. "Not music-wise. I’m not making no crazy country music or something, but I would say the process was different. Just the energy was different. It feels really natural. It feels really concentrated and focused. It’s definitely a vision. We’re not just lost in the sauce. There’s a vision."
Society101wkqx.com

“Bring Your House, Share Your Spouse” Swingers Trailer Park Set to Open

Sometimes God smiles down upon us and shares a story like this. There is no better news story for Brian, Ali, & Justin to cover. This is it. This is our brand. A neighborhood in Louisiana is offering a “bring your house, share your spouse” mantra. When it’s finished, the site will have a nude pool, a nude yoga stadium, a strip poker hall, and a key party cabana.
Miami, FLNewsweek

Grandmother Dances in Crowd to Kodak Black in Video Viewed 12 Million Times

Kodak Black has done something that every politician and parent struggles with—bridging the generation gap of America. The Florida rapper appeared at Miami's Rolling Loud festival last weekend and, soon after his performance, videos began circulating online of some of his older fans vibing to his set. Eileen Drucker, a...
Rock MusicPosted by
105.7 The Hawk

Watch ZZ Top Perform Without Injured Dusty Hill

ZZ Top played their latest tour date without Dusty Hill last night, reporting that the bassist had been forced to seek medical attention for a leg injury. The performance went ahead with longtime guitar tech Elwood Francis in Hill’s place. Fan-shot video from the Village Commons in New Lenox, Ill. can be seen below.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Wack 100 Warned Pop Smoke To Leave Airbnb Before His Death

Manager Wack 100 says he had a conversation about the late rapper Pop Smoke regarding his safety at the Airbnb he was staying in prior to his death in 2020. “Go check into that W Hollywood,” Wack said on the No Jumper podcast with Adam22 per HotNewHipHop. “Stay away from them Airbnbs on this West Coast until you get your weight up, ’til you get your politics right. Go to one of them hotels bro and be safe about it.”
MusicNME

Metal Church frontman Mike Howe has died, age 55

Mike Howe, frontman of American heavy metal outfit Metal Church, has passed away. He was 55 years old. The band confirmed the sad news on their Facebook earlier today (July 27), revealing that he passed away in his California home. A cause of death hasn’t been revealed. “It is with...

Comments / 3

Community Policy